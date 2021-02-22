B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. 12,131,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 8,241,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in B2Gold by 139.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 23.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 53.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.