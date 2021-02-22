B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. 12,131,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 8,241,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Several research firms recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.
About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
