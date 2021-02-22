Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,094 shares of company stock worth $133,500. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

