Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.65 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $47.02 or 0.00093789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $109.00 million and $63.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

