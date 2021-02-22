Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.05.

Baidu stock opened at $339.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

