Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $354.47 and last traded at $346.02, with a volume of 337538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.91.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

