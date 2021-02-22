Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) rose 6.1% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $145.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Balchem traded as high as $122.18 and last traded at $121.57. Approximately 193,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 140,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Balchem by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Balchem by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

