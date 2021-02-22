Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 5,730,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,500,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

