Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. 613,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 269,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $952.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $3,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

