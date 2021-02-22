Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Down 5.8%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 2,057,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,466,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 72.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

