Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Reaches $350.68 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.11 or 0.00031406 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $350.68 million and $401.20 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

