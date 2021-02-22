Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.99

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 396870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 691.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,361,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,745,000 after acquiring an additional 83,978 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

