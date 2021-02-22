Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

CRM traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.69. 72,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,322,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

