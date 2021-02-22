BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77% BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equitable Financial and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 5 7 0 2.58

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $33.82, indicating a potential downside of 18.31%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.62 $2.63 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.68 $313.10 million $3.13 13.23

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

