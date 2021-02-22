BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.41

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 488.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 665,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

