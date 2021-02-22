Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicat in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS SDCVF remained flat at $$48.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Vicat has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

