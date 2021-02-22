Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.