Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ABX stock opened at C$24.93 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

