Barrington Research Raises SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target to $39.00

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $31.20. 6,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $720.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

