Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Trading Down 0.4%

Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.28 and last traded at $54.38. 1,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 227.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

