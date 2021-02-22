Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 62,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 91,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barsele Minerals from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

