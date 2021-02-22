Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 71,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 221,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BASFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

