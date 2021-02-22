BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.30

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.30.

BESIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

