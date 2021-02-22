Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.68 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Beam has a total market cap of $57.68 million and $29.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000781 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,051,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

