Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Beam Therapeutics worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

