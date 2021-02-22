BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0004

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $782,834.54 and $964.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00030273 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

