Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.09 million and $5.21 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1,279.05 or 0.02450045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00230612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.