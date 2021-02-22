Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,755.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $158,974.61 and approximately $1,755.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,232,524 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

