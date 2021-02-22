Benchmark Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $16.97 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $838,047.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00488464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00068390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00087785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00060563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00535115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00073201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 79,663,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,150,189 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

