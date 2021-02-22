BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $798,878.00

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $798,878.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

