Berenberg Bank Downgrades Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) to Hold

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Varta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Varta alerts:

VARGF opened at $146.34 on Monday. Varta has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.