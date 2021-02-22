Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.98

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.98 and last traded at $244.97, with a volume of 3984488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.85.

The firm has a market cap of $574.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.