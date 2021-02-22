Berry Data 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.72 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.60 or 0.00039899 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $43.21 million and $12.72 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00488464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00068390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00087785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00060563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00535115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00073201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

Berry Data can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

