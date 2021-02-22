Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 6% Higher

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 350,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 281,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
BRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $392.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
