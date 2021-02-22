Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 5.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.38 and last traded at $150.86. Approximately 3,091,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,175,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.22.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.24 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,190 shares of company stock worth $7,353,106. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

