BidiPass Reaches Market Capitalization of $358,416.02 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $358,416.02 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

