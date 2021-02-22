Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.20 and last traded at $129.11. Approximately 7,527,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,761,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 12.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

