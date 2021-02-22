Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $171.63 and last traded at $173.01. Approximately 1,116,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,585,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.21.

Specifically, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,299.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,572 shares of company stock valued at $38,066,504 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -354.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

