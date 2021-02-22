Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.35 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.03 and its 200-day moving average is $267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

