Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.30.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1,419.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.