BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $161,217.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.31 or 0.00749070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00023869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00038558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.66 or 0.04386657 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.