BitCoal Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $11,422.14 and $104.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.64 or 0.00423149 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000795 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 142.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.