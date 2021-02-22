Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $572.13 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $572.13 or 0.01137683 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and approximately $7.54 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,288.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00391501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00028972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003733 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005584 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,662,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

