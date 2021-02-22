Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.80

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

About Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

