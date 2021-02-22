Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Hits $638.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $638.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00263196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00118889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 69% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.