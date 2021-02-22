Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.23 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $216.80 or 0.00396507 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,677.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.13 or 0.01145148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00029280 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003880 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,659,933 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

