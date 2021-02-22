BitcoinZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,112.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $15,112.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00262827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00121858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059201 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

