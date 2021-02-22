BitCore (BTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $412.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $412.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,496.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.50 or 0.03238536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00374119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.84 or 0.01132478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00385781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00261913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,542,443 coins and its circulating supply is 18,041,484 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

