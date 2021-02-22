Bithao Hits Market Cap of $34.43 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Bithao has a total market cap of $34.43 million and $1.18 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bithao has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00482655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00085459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00489748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00071651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Bithao Token Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

