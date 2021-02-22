BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $743.18 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,961,869,679 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

