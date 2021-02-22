BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,106 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.52% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.